Ewan wins Tour of Britain’s sixth stage

Australia’s Caleb Ewan claimed his third victory of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain 2017 on Stage Six this afternoon.

Some of cycling’s biggest names started today’s race in Newmarket at 10.45am, with the route taking them through the likes of Fordham, Mildenhall, Bury St Edmunds and a sprint stage at Ixworth on its way to Aldeburgh on the Suffolk coast.

An seven-man breakaway hit the front early on and led for almost 170km.

However, they were swept up in the closing stages with Ewan negotiating the final tight right hand turn to perfection, leaving him the space to storm past Fernando Gaviria and claim the race victory.

Ewan’s performance could not propel him to the summit of the overall standings, though, as Lars Boom managed to do enough to hold on top spot.

Tomorrow’s penultimate stage is a 185km ride from Hemel Hempstead to Cheltenham.