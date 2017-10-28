England star puts on hockey masterclass

England international hockey player Hannah Martin visited Culford School on Thursday, October 19, to give a hockey masterclass to different pupils throughout the day.

Martin also gave time to answer a Q&A with sports scholars at lunchtime.

Martin, who comes from Suffolk herself, was seeking to inspire talented hockey players of the future at the school, who have recently acquired a new Head of Hockey, Emma Thornbury.

Thornbury said: “We were delighted that Hannah took time out of her busy schedule to visit us.

“The pupils have been lucky enough to see Tim Henman earlier this month and rugby players, Jason White and Dan Cottrell.”