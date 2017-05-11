Eastgate set for home show

Eastgate Boxing Club will be hosting their home show at Ashlar House this evening.

A total of 14 bouts, including skills bouts, are scheduled on the card at the Bury St Edmunds venue tonight.

Five boxers from Eastgate Boxing Club will be in action, along with a host of boxers from Thetford Boxing Club, to take on competitors from various clubs including Leicester, Halstead and Trumpington.

Among the Eastgate boxers billed on the card is teenager Chloe Hunt, the club’s first-ever national champion.

Eastgate coach Mick Bryant has high expectations for the show, which will get under way at 8pm.

“It should be a good all-round show with a good mix of junior and senior boxers,” he said.

“There’s a good balance on the show with some skills bouts and some senior bouts. It should be an exciting show.”

n Standing tickets (£10) will be available on the door.