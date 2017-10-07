Depleted CU collect a good win form their seaside trip

Despite missing last week’s top scorer Josh Hales and the injured duo of Tom Roberts and Patrick Laycock, County Upper Under-16s Boys returned from their trip to Southend Scorpions with an 83-69 victory.

In a game of two halves, CU were able to pull off the solid victory, leading by 20 points at the beginning of the third quarter.

CU then stalled, letting the Scorpions bring the game back to 11 points at 63-52 in the fourth, before they closed out the game.

County Upper were spearheaded in the scoring by Brandon Marshall with 34 points and supported by Luca Beadle and Freddie Barber, with 24 points and eight points respectively.

Coach Darren Johnson said: “I am really happy in how we played overall, but we took our foot off the pedal later in the game which was not the best idea.

“Brandon also started to play big and our team began to find him on the court when open.

“Josh, Patrick and Tom would have all added to this game, but the team did good in pulling out a big W with their absence.”