Cyclists and teams revealed for Tour of Britain

Some of the world’s best known cyclists and teams have confirmed their participation in this year’s OVO Energy Tour of Britain, which is due to have a stage start in Newmarket.

The 187km sixth stage will begin in the home of horse racing on Friday, September 8, before working its way through the likes of Mildenhall, Bury St Edmunds and Framlingham en route to Aldeburgh on the Suffolk coast.

And cycling fans are set to see the likes of Geraint Thomas, Mark Cavendish and Alexander Kristoff up close after the trio were among a number of established stars included on the provisional riders’ list.

Commenting on the line-up, OVO Energy Tour of Britain race director, Mick Bennett, said: “We are delighted with this year’s line-up of teams for the OVO Energy Tour of Britain and with riders of the calibre of Geraint Thomas, Mark Cavendish and Alexander Kristoff coming out to say they will be targeting the OVO Energy Tour of Britain, this bodes for a fantastic spectacle for fans at the roadside and watching at home on television.

“The combination of teams from all three levels of the sport, plus the presence of a Great Britain national team and the continuation of six-man teams will continue to make for open and aggressive racing.

“While our four domestic UCI Continental squads have worked hard to qualify for their national Tour and to have the opportunity to race against the world’s best in front of their home support.”

Meanwhile, the list of 20 teams is made up of: An Post Chain Reaction (Ireland), Bardiani CSF (Italy), BIKE Channel Canyon (Great Britain), BMC Racing Team (USA), Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling (USA), CCC Sprandi Polkowice (Poland), Cylance Pro Cycling (USA), Great Britain national team (Great Britain), JLT Condor (Great Britain), Lotto Soudal (Belgium), Madison Genesis (Great Britain), Movistar Team (Spain), ONE Pro Cycling (Great Britain), Orica Scott (Australia), Quick-Step Floors (Belgium), Team Dimension Data (South Africa), Team Katusha Alpecin (Germany), Team Lotto NL – Jumbo (Netherlands), Team Sky (Great Britain), Wanty Groupe Gobert (Belgium).