Culford trio enjoy success over half-term break

A number of Culford’s Tennis Academy players were in action over half term.

Lower Sixth pupil Noah Cutting won an under-16 national winter tour event in Nottingham.

His coach, Myles Orton, said: “Noah has the ability to play great tennis and it all came together for him.

“It goes to show that a consistent period of hard work delivers great results.”

Meanwhile, in Scandinavia, Upper Fifth pupil, Harry Wendelken was victorious in a Grade Four international world ranking doubles event in Finland.

Wendelken has previously been ranked the number one player in his age group nationally and won the Road to Wimbledon event.

Lower Sixth pupil Kira Reuter qualified for the Futures main draw event where the total prize was $15,000.

The Futures are professional level tournaments that world ranked players participate in.

Head of tennis, James Yates, said: “Kira has fought back from a long injury to begin to realise her considerable potential. We are really looking forward to seeing what level she reaches.”