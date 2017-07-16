Culford pupils serve up two national tennis titles

Culford School has secured two national titles at this year’s Independent Schools Tennis Championships held at Eton School.

Lizzie Pam and Kira Reuter won the Under 19 Girls Doubles title and Andrea Pineda and Millie-Mae Matthews defended Culford’s U15 Girls Doubles title.

Other notable achievements across the four-day event were the U19 Boys team who reached the semi-finals.

Under 15 Boys pair Harry Wendelken and Luke Watson finished runners up to Eton College.

Head of school and community tennis David Hall was delighted with the performances from all the 13 players who travelled to the championships.

He said: “To win two further national titles supports our recent LTA award and the number one co-ed tennis school in Great Britain.

“I am pleased that all the hard work that the players have put into their training building up to the event has paid off.”

Culford School is an HMC co-educational school for boys and girls aged one to 18 with boarding available from age seven.