Culford pupil hits her way into Europe’s top 100

Culford School pupil Andrea Pineda has broken into Euope’s top 100 players after securing the singles title at the Nike Junior International Tennis Europe competition in Bournemouth last week.

The school’s rising star justified her top-seed status for the event by defeating Leylany Ipunesso from France, 6-2, 6-2.

Pineda, still only 13, served up further success at the West Hants Tennis Club-hosted event, capturing doubles success alongside fellow Culford pupil Millie-Mae Matthews, 14.

Culford’s head of tennis, James Yates, said: “A number of Culford players enter at international level, but winning is a fantastic achievement for Andrea. She works so hard on her game and deserves every success.”

The annual blue riband event brings together under 14-year-old boys and girls of international standard from across Europe.

Pineda, who travels to the private boarding school located just outside Bury St Edmunds from London, will be vying for further success on the international circuit, competing in Germany with fellow Culford pupils before returning to the UK for school training and matches, ahead of the LTA Nationals in Nottingham later this month, from August 20-25.

Pindea’s achievement is the latest success in an amazing season so far for Culford’s pupils, at a time when the school has recently been awarded the ‘Best Co-Educational UK Tennis School’ by the Lawn Tennis Association.

The Free Press reported last week how unseeded 16-year-old Kira Reuter had won the Aegon British Tour at Tunbridge Wells, following on from the school’s four national schools titles.