County Upper girls are one step from making history

County Upper Under-14 Girls basketball players are one step from making history as they continue their fine season.

If they can overcome Sevenoaks Suns, at home, in their last-eight match up of the National play-offs on April 8, they will become the first Suffolk side to book their place in the final four.

With there being no promotion or relegation, the team are now taking on sides from other conferences to decide the play-off winners from the North, East and South Conference.

On Saturday, the Wolf Pack secured a 63-44 victory over Brentwood Fire.

Coach Darren Johnson said: “Although we beat Brentwood Fire by 28 points last week it is hard to beat a team like them three times in one season, especially in back-to-back weeks.

“I was really proud of how our girls dealt with the curve balls thrown at them in today’s game, especially how no-one got fouled out with a whole quarter remaining.

“This showed not only a willingness to compete but also a determination to grind out the win.

“This team are putting together a great season and our next challenge will now be how to beat Sevenoaks.”

Alex Popova topped the scoring charts for County Upper with 39 points, supported by Grace Spooner and Lizzy Sanders with 12 and five points respectively.

n The Under-19 Elite Boys Academy bowed out in the last eight of their play-offs.

County Upper, who finished as number three seeds in the ABL East/Midlands Conference, headed down to London to play the ABL London Conference number one seeds St Charles Sith Form College in the quarter-final stages of the ABL national tournament.

Despite only trailing by 11 points at half-time, County Upper were unable to capitalise in the final two quarters and eventually lost 65-77.

Coach Johnson said: “It is always a great achievement to reach the last eight teams in the country of any national tournament.

“We were good early on, but we had a dry spell where we could not find the basket even though we were executing our offensive plan brilliantly.”

Tolu Adeoti bagged 17 points and was supported by Sam Kesinro and Kieran Tate with 16 and 14 points respectively.