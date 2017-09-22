Connor targets a podium finish: Fen Tigers duo in riders championship bid, while Jolly concedes defeat in play-off quest

Connor Mountain hopes he can turn a few heads by achieving his mission of getting on the podium at this year’s National League Riders Championship at Leicester.

The Mildenhall Fen Tigers’ number one will be making his debut in the event at Beaumont Park on Sunday (3pm) alongside team-mate, and fellow first timer, Jordan Jenkins.

Having impressed for the Fen Tigers and Championship side Ipswich Witches in recent weeks, Mountain is now hoping his good run of form can continue in his quest for the coveted title. “It’s a pretty strong line up and it will be another tough meeting. I have got as good a chance as anyone of getting on the podium,” said Mountain.

“Obviously getting to the final will be a total different ball game again as anything can happen. I have got to make sure I reach it and try and get the job done. I don’t think anyone will pick me out as winning it as they will be looking at Dan Bewley and people like that. I don’t mind that at all and I think it will help not having that pressure on me.”

Although the 20-year-old has not ridden around the circuit this season, he feels that will not hold him back as he aims to draw on his previous memorable visits to the track. The last time I rode there was in the National Trophy for Mildenhall and that was a few years ago,” said Mountain. “I remember doing a Midland Development League riders championship there and I scored well in that as well. Obviously there are a few of the lads who will have ridden around it in the Premiership this year, but I think it is a pretty even track for everyone.”