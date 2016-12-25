Clare sets new record for Suffolk junior backstroke

Swimming sensation Thomas Clare was in record-breaking form at the ASA National Short Course Winter Meet in Sheffield.

The Bacton-based swimmer set a new Suffolk County Junior record for the 200m backstroke on his way three county records.

Clare stopped the clock in 2.03.93 to win the National Junior bronze.

He then went on to claim the 100m backstroke Suffolk County Junior record on Saturday, with a time of 56.76 seconds to win National Junior silver.

The Suffolk county record hat-trick was completed on Sunday with a great swim of 26.32 in the 50m butterfly to finish in seventh place.

Clare also clocked a personal best time of 58.49 in the 100m butterfly to finish seventh, matched his entry time of 24.93 in the 50m free and finished the 50m backstroke in sixth with a time of 26.97.

The Year 10 pupil from Thurston Community College is currently at an England Training Programme camp in Millfield for three days of intensive backstroke coaching.