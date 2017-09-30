Chrissie set to be honoured in Ironman Hall of Fame

Triathlon queen Chrissie Wellington is set to have her incredible career recognised when she will be inducted into the Ironman Hall of Fame next month.

The Feltwell-raised athlete has been recognised for her many achievements, which include winning the World Championships on no less than four occasions and carrying every meaningful record in her event.

Founded in 1993, the Ironman Hall of Fame was created to honour individuals, like Wellington, who have made outstanding contributions to the growth of Ironman, the world’s most famous endurance race series.

Wellington will join a prestigious list of individuals honoured not only for incredible athletic achievements, but also for what they have given to the sport.

“Chrissie exemplifies the role of an Ironman World Champion and has defined what it means to be a professional triathlete in the modern era,” said chief executive of Ironman, Andrew Messick.

“Her achievements have furthered the sport and inspired many to become Ironman triathletes themselves.

“We are honored to induct her into the Ironman Hall of Fame, joining the other elites of the sport.”

Wellington, who still holds the women’s world record for the fastest Ironman triathlon from her finish time of eight hours, 33 minutes and 56 seconds, from South Africa in 2011, said: “Once you decide to leave the sport as a professional athlete you think your days of being awarded accolades are over. I am truly humbled and excited to see my name featured among our sport’s greats, whom I have so much admiration and respect for.”