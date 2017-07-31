Chris Walker-Hebborn takes silver at World Champs

Just like in Rio de Janiero at last summer's Olympic Games, the relay gold in the men's 4x100m medley relay eluded Chris Walker-Hebborn's Great Britain team at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

The former Bury St Edmunds pupil - with Walker-Hebborn having attended King Edward VI School - had hoped to be part of a gold-medal winning quartet alongside breastroke world-record breaker Adam Peaty.

But the USA team, minus swimming legend Michael Phelps from the side they finished behind in Rio, once again proved too quick in Sunday's final in Hungary.

The Great Britain team finished 1.04 seconds behind their US counterparts, clocking three minutes 25.98 seconds overall.

Walker-Hebborn, who opted not to take part in the individual events even after winning two British backstroke titles in April, had left his team seventh out of eight, only in front of Belarus, after a first 100m in 54.20 seconds, compared to USA's 52.20secs by Mat Grevers.

Team GB managed to get right back in the mix through after swims from Peaty, James Guy and Scott Duncan, but did not have enough to challenge the Olympic champions.