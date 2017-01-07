Chris Boughton’s golf round-up: Bury-based duo reaching out on the net

Two local PGA Professionals are making waves in the world of online entertainment. Simon Byford (Bury St Edmunds GC) and Adam Trett (The Suffolk GC) continue to develop their YouTube channel PGAlife365.

The two pro’s have just announced a weekly schedule of entertaining shows for golf and sports fans alike in 2017.

On Mondays, there will be a brand new coaching video aimed to help both beginners and experienced golfers enjoy their game.

Tuesday’s video will launch a unique Tall v Small challenge match, where the pair will pit their skill against each other.

The Wednesday Preview Show will inform on the upcoming tournaments on both PGA & European Tours.

Simon and Adam will also give current form assessments and their tournament winner predictions.

Sunday will be The Basement Golf Show, a preview to the final round of the Tour events, and how the guys’ predictions are going.

The show will also highlight the latest international golf news.

There will also be full 18 hole matches, product reviews and collaborations.

PGAlife365 can be found using any search engine, and interested viewers can subscribe for free to the YouTube channel and they will receive a message every time a new show is aired.

Simon and Adam also have the usual social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) where you can follow their journey in the world of the PGA Professional.

The pair have an exceptional on-screen rapport and the videos are both entertaining and informative.

Stowmarket

Twenty-one four-balls took to the course at Stowmarket on a mild and bright winter’s morning to compete in the Captain’s Christmas Texas Scramble.

Club captain, Ian Harvey, said: “The club had not staged such an event for some three years, so it was no surprise when the entry sheet filled up inside two days of being released.”

The course was in great condition even after a heavy deluge of rain just 24 hours earlier, which meant that players could attack the pin and score big — and score big they did!

There was very little between the top three teams with Alex Bligh, Chris Reeve, Dave Munroe and Paul Williams leading the way with 53.2 points, which included an incredible 26 gross on the front nine.

In second place, with 54.4, were James O’Doherty, Keiran Issett, Mark James and John Jameson, very closely followed by Ian Harvey, Mark Tibbenham, Henry Cutting and Ross Harvey (54.5).

With the prize table supplied by club captain Harvey, it meant that all the entry receipts and raffle proceeds went towards raising £411 for Cardiac Risk (the captain’s charity).

At the presentation captain Harvey thanked Tesco for their raffle prize and announced that the club had now raised more than £10,600, to date, for the chosen organisation.

n Although it was bitterly cold for the Seniors’ Progressive Stableford, the course was still in excellent condition for the participating eighteen teams of four.

The competition got under way with a 9am shotgun start and everyone was back in the clubhouse by 1.30pm for a Christmas lunch.

Competition organiser, Barry Dove, asked for team names that are collective nouns which added to the light-hearted nature of the event.

Team Zeal (of zebras) came first with an outstanding 120 points (Paul Freeman, Tony Boyce, David Rooney, Roger Brownlee).

Team Nye (of pheasants) were second with 118 points (Barry Lloyd, John Babraff, Colin Parish, Phil Rutland).

Team Gang (of elk) were third with 115 points (Phil Fairbrother, Mike Heywood, Ron Ion, David Medcalf).

The winners were presented with bottles of wine by Seniors’ captain Mike Helliwell.

Flempton

On the Thursday after Christmas, 17 local low handicappers and professionals took on an icy course at Flempton Golf Club.

Hosted by PGA Professionals Dean Fairweather and Lawrence Dodd, this annual event was played in the true spirit of friendly golf.

Bury St Edmunds’ Ben Coleman was the victor with an incredible three-over-par 73.

The frozen greens made scoring tough, but with 18 points each the back nine was shared by Fairweather, Dodd and junior Alfie Halil.