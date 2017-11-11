Chris Boughton’s golf column: Transformation at Suffolk GC

It is two years since the new owners took over what was then called The Suffolk Golf and Country Club, in the Lark Valley at Fornham.

Six months later, in May last year, Free Press sports editor, Russell Claydon, visited the club and met up with director of golf Steve Hall and club president Peter Plumb to report on the major investment programme that was already under way.

TRANSFORMATION: Members stand outside the new Suffolk GC

Eighteen months on and the golf club, now called The Suffolk GC, has undergone a transformation.

A new clubhouse has been built on the old putting green by the first tee, a new greenkeepers’ facility has been built in the lower car park complete with a fleet of new machinery.

The changing rooms have been upgraded, including new lockers and a wet room.

The course has also been transformed. Drainage has been improved as have the fairways and greens. The only major improvements outstanding are the new bunkers, pathways and tee boxes, which will be addressed next year.

When I spoke to Hall last week he reiterated what he had said to Claydon 18 months ago: “Along with the improvements to the facilities, the golf club will retain its down-to-earth, positive and friendly atmosphere.”

Hall and his assistant Adam Trett have done an amazing job implementing the changes despite a challenging golf business climate.

The club’s membership has increased by 20 per cent since Claydon wrote his feature last year and this has included new members, juniors and returning members, who left during the years of under-investment and neglect.

Despite the weather conditions being reasonably good, Simon Bilton (13hcp) needed just 34 points to win the Midweek Stableford last week.

Bilton recently rejoined the club and he hasn’t forgotten his way around the course.

Lee Reynolds took second place with 33pts and Jim Chapman was third.

Former Ladies’ captain Angie Lewis and husband Pete won the final of the 2017 Mixed Pairs Matchplay event.

In a closely-fought match they beat Iain Stark & Karoline Chan 2&1, on the 17th hole, to take the trophy.

Thetford GC

Thetford’s Oktoberfest Stableford, held on Sunday, was won by David Sutton with 40pts.

The 13-handicapper finished one point ahead of six-handicap Andrew Horsburgh.

The senior section held their annual Texas Scramble and the winning team was Trevor Wignall, Paul Huggins, Jim Fleming and Roy Nicholls with 65-6.6=58.4.

Runners-up were Gary Roberts, Tom Langlands, Steve McIlroy and Frank Knight with 70-7=63, with Tony Dinwiddy, Jim Sanford, Frank Dowling and Chris Foulds third with 70-6.6=63.4.

The seniors also scored a fine win away to Gorleston in the second round of the Hodds Salver.

The pairings of Trevor Wignal/Phil Halford and Martin Eales/Gary Woodhouse won their matches by three holes, while Bob Pearson/Nolan Guthrie won by one.

In the bottom match Derek Barton/Gary Goodchild had to give nine strokes and restricted their deficit to two holes so that Thetford won by seven overall.

In the next round, Thetford will entertain Royal Cromer.

Flempton GC

At the end of October, the club held a night-golf competition at their nine-hole course.

These night events are becoming increasingly popular across the country, but are not suited to all course layouts.

Flempton held one successfully a few years back and thought it was time to try the novel format again.

Nine fourballs teed off with a shotgun start playing a Texas Scramble format.

Glow sticks marked the fairways and flags, with the balls containing a mini glow stick insert so the flight of the ball could be followed and easily found in the gorse or the ponds.

The glow stick inserts last around six hours, so more than enough for this event.

Andrew Long, who has just retired as club captain after a two-year stint, said: “By 9pm everyone was back in the clubhouse for bangers and mash.

“It was a lovely social evening with a really nice mixture of family and friends.”

Rupert McCallum has taken over as captain at the club with Nikki McMahon his vice-captain.

If all goes to plan, Nikki will be the club’s first lady captain in October next year.

Culford Golf Academy

Culford Academy were the winners of the recent Suffolk PGA Royal Oak Pro-Am tournament held at Halesworth GC.

The Academy’s professional and director of golf, Lawrence Dodd, teamed up with Alfie Halil (2017 Suffolk Open Champion), Tom Auchterlonie and Charlie Sadler to take the trophy with 86 points.

Aldeburgh came second on countback and Haverhill were a point adrift in third place.

Dodd also won the individual prize with a score of 69 (3-under-par).

Royal Worlington Pro Richard Beadles was runner-up with 70.