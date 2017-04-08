Chris Boughton’s golf column: Peck voted in as new skipper

Stowmarket Golf Club Ladies’ section held their annual meeting recently where they voted in new Ladies’ Captain Clare Peck. The trophies for last season were also presented during the evening by outgoing Ladies’ Captain Sue Knights.

Both golfers were also among the trophy winners. The chosen charity for the coming 12 months is the East Anglian Air ambulance.

Thetford

Thetford Ladies scored a five-hole win over Eaton in the first round of the newly-introduced Diamond Trophy last week.

This is the Norfolk inter-club knock-out for senior ladies and, after their home success in the first round, Thetford are at home against The Links GC, West Runton, in round two.

Heather Keeble and Jenny Rowe halved their match and Jan Bone and Janice Fossey won by five holes to secure victory over Eaton.

Three-handicapper Shelly Pleasance won the Ladies’ March Stableford, at Thetford, returning 33 points to beat Janice Bone (14hcp) by one point.

Kath Malvern (7hcp) was in third place with 31.

The Suffolk

Despite the reasonably good golfing weather there were no low nett scores in the latest Midweek Medal at The Suffolk GC.

John Dale only needed a nett 73 to take top spot and return himself to the lead in the Order of Merit table, after 10 rounds.

Mick Davey is only one point behind Dale in the table, following his third place on the day. Craig Smart came second with 94-20=74.

Stonham Barns

Stonham Barns have scheduled eight Junior competitions this year, with the aim of giving youngsters the opportunity to experience competitive golf in a relaxed and friendly environment.

These events are open to any junior aged between four and 15 whatever their standard or ability.

The events are usually held on the last Sunday of each month, from April to November and include the East Anglian Under-12 Junior Championship in June and the Stonham Barns Players Championship in November.

There will be prizes for under-eight, under-10, under-12 and under-15 age groups.

Tony Dobson, Stonham’s PGA Professional, who runs their Junior Academy said his aim is to encourage more juniors to start playing golf: “We are working with Suffolk Golf, as a Junior Golf Training Centre, to make golf accessible to more youngsters.

“The number of juniors starting golf has been on the decline over the last few years and with these initiatives we aim to encourage all ages to come along and have a go.”

Stonham Barns Golf has achieved the England Golf Range Mark Accreditation and is a Golf Foundation GOLF ROOTS Centre and therefore an ideal place for juniors to experience playing golf in a safe, friendly environment.

For more information and dates visit their website.

Bury St Edmunds

Bury St Edmunds GC Professional Simon Byford is swapping his golf shoes for running shoes in The Virgin London Marathon on Sunday, April 28.

Having been successful in the ballot entry this year, after five years of applying, Byford has been training hard for this iconic event.

He is using the Marathon to raise money for the nominated charity of Bury Golf Club’s current Men’s Captain (Nick Bonney), My Wish, specifically The Rainbow and Macmillan Wards at The West Suffolk Hospital.

Byford’s son spent the first six weeks of his life in and out of the Rainbow Ward and he said: “I know first-hand the amazing care they provide.” www.virginmoneygiving.com/simonbyfordgolf

Three Bury members will also be running in this year’s event. Mike Greener and Ollie Boughton both qualified based on their past Marathon times in their respective age categories.

Greener is an experienced participant, this being his fifth time in the London event with a best time of 2hrs 58mins in 2009.

Boughton, who has been training with Byford on winter evenings and weekend runs, will be taking part for the third time. Last year he ran three marathons in two weeks (Manchester, Brighton and London) with a best of 3hrs 2mins.

He has already raised more than £8,000 for Parkinson’s UK and The Cure Parkinson’s Trust.

James Hewitt is running in his first London Marathon for a local charity, The Blerch Foundation, which raises funds to involve children in the Mildenhall area, in a range of sporting activities.

All four have their personal motivations and time targets, as you would expect from competitive golfers. Good luck guys.

The Suffolk Golf Club’s Director of Golf, Steve Hall, is also a veteran of the London Marathon having completed three races (2010, 2012, 2014) before his knees said ‘no more’!

Hall raised more than £10,000 for Anthony Nolan and Leukaemia Care.