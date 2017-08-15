Chris Boughton’s golf column: Last wins at The Suffolk

Gary Last produced one of The Suffolk GC’s best rounds of competition golf this year in their Midweek Stableford. Playing off a handicap of just five, Last amassed a very impressive score of 43 points. Four birdies on the front nine and two more on the back nine more than compensated for a triple bogey on the long par 4 16th.

Just a month to go before the club championships, he will be looking to go one better than his second-place finish last year.

In the Midweek competition Gordon Markham (19) and Peter Plumb (18) also scored well with 40 points each, followed by Graham Chapman and Mick Davey on 38.

After three rounds of the fourth quarter Midweek Order of Merit, Markham is joint leader of the table with Craig Smart, both have 13 points. Jim Chapman is one point back in third.

The third quarter Midweek Order of Merit League was won by Ivan Snelling with 48pts.

Reigning Club Champion Chris Tate is also on form leading up to this year’s championships. His gross score of 74 was the lowest return in the club’s Medal last Sunday and placed him third with a nett of 70 off his handicap of four.

Club captain, Alf Jackson, had a superb front nine of 38 (only 2 over par) but found the conifers on the tricky 10th hole with his tee shot.

However, Jackson recovered to win the competition with an impressive score of 77-10=67. Dan Kelly took 2nd with 78-8=70.

Another club championship contender, Mark Henfield, finished in fourth place (75-5=70) and his handicap was cut to four.

After two rounds of the fourth quarter Weekend Order of Merit, Jackson is joint leader of the table with Craig Smart, both have 10 points. Pete Cocksedge and Dan Kelly are both one point back in joint third.

The third quarter Weekend Order of Merit League was won by Chris Tate with 33pts.

Captains’ Charities

Golf club captains traditionally nominate a charity to raise funds for during their year in office. The main focus is the annual Captains’ Charity Day when members and their guests take part in a friendly competition accompanied by a meal and an auction of donated items.

Local businesses sponsor holes on the golf course and the entire day is geared to raising as much money as possible for the charity. Our local golf clubs held their charity days during July and they were all featured in this column — The Suffolk, Bury, Stowmarket, Flempton and Thetford.

The outcome for the nominated charities (Action Duchennes, East Anglian Air Ambulance, Willow, My Wish McMillan Unit and Rainbow Ward, The Stroke Association, Alzheimer’s Research) has been both impressive and heartening. Overall, 500 golfers took part and the five clubs raised over £30,000.

Along with other activities planned by the clubs and their captains, this should exceed £40,000 by the end of the year. Most of the people involved are volunteers and deserve enormous credit for their commitment and the commendable job they do.

Stowmarket

The rain was relentless at Stowmarket during the Haskell Trophy Foursomes quarter-final against Rookery Park, but Lily Kent and Liz Laflin ended the day with smiles on their faces. Seven up at lunch, in this Suffolk County Ladies’ Scratch Knockout competition, the match was all over by the 29th hole.

Stowmarket, who are the last remaining local club in this tournament, will face Felixstowe Ferry in the semi-final on Sunday, September 3.

Most of the Stowmarket lady members and their guests, competing in their recent Open competition, reached the club house before the rain arrived. Organised by vice-captain Anne Fenning, this popular annual event attracted 80 lady golfers from 15 clubs to play in teams of four followed by a buffet lunch. The raffle raised £265 for the Captains’ Charity (East Anglian Air Ambulance).

A team from Woodbridge (Kate Simmons, Jean Haste, Sylvia Butcher and Lorraine Sankey) were the winners of the competition with 100 points.

A Costessey Park fourball (Jane Harrold, Debbie Darling, Jill Ollington and Sue Soar) were second on countback. Jude Harmer, Irene Fielding, Rose Stollery and Ann Maskell from Felixstowe Ferry finished in third place with 94pts.

Thetford

Oliver Coulter won the club’s August Midweek Medal with a fine round of 82-12=70 finishing one ahead of Robert Bentley (14hcp) and Bob Fletcher (10hcp).

Thetford ladies ended their Division Six season in the NLCGA Inter-Club League with a 6-1 defeat at windy Hunstanton. Team Captain Alison Jones won the top match on the final green but that was the only success for the visitors.

Bury

Andrew Gee’s handicap continues to tumble and he is now down to 7 after winning both the Club’s Friday Stableford with 38 points and the Lavelle Cup (Par/Bogey format) the following day.