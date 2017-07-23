Chris Boughton’s golf column: Invasion UK win Bury’s charity event

Have your say

More than 100 golfers took part in the Bury St Edmunds Golf Club’s Captains’ Charity Day last Friday to raise money for The My Wish Charity.

Members and guests played a four-ball, best three Stableford scores competition format over 18 holes in dry, but mostly cloudy conditions.

The winning team, Invasion UK, comprising of Steve Behan, Roger Nicholson, Mike Brooks and Laurence Parr, scored an impressive 124 points.

The Swampies (Simon Howe, Mike Greener, Bob Bonney and Barry Scarfe) came second with 120pts and the Mojos were third.

The Yellow Ball comp was won by The Cabana Girls — Jackie Over, Jane Watson, Sue Anderson and Rani Pearson.

The golf was followed by a Pimms reception, carved buffet, presentation, raffle and auction.

Eight months into their Captain’s year, Nick Bonney and Joan Warnett have raised £7,000 for the Rainbow Ward and the Macmillan Unit at the West Suffolk Hospital via The My Wish Charity.

The charity’s fund-raising manager, Sue Smith, attended the golf day with members of her team and thanked the captains, members and guests for their generosity.

“Your support means everything to us, the charity raises money for more than 90 funds at the West Suffolk Hospital covering everything from before you are born through to the time to say goodbye,” she said.

Well done to Nick and Joan for hosting an excellent charity golf event.

The Suffolk

It was windy with heavy drizzle for the start of Angie Lewis’s Lady Captain’s Day at The Suffolk, but the funky socks theme brightened up an otherwise miserable start to their Texas Scramble.

Pimms, homemade cakes and scones served at the halfway stage also brightened the mood as the sun came out for the back nine holes.

Karoline Chan, Victoria Clarke, Barbara Wells and Julie Middleton were the winning team with a net score of 68.3.

Joan Plumb almost had a hole in one and took the nearest the pin prize on the 7th.

Bernie Bugg won nearest on the 12th and Karoline Chan was longest drive on 18th.

The ladies finished off with lunch in the All Saints Hotel’s View restaurant.

The Men’s Midweek stableford competition was won by Graham Chapman with 37 points. James Edgar came second on countback from Ivan Snelling and Mick Davey.

After 10 of the 13 rounds of the Order of Merit, Snelling leads the table with 48 points, closely followed by Davey on 47 with Jim Chapman third on 42.

Suffolk Team Competitions

The quarter-finals of the Hambro and Tolly team knockout cups were held last weekend with local interest provided by Bury and Stowmarket.

Captain Colin Aves picked a Bury Tolly team, to face Bramford, with both youth and experience, as demonstrated by father and son Andrew and Stephen Gee, who were a massive 18 up over the two rounds.

Bury’s Tolly team romped home 36 up overall and will face Diss in the semis, at a neutral venue on Sunday, August 27.

Bury’s Hambro team (the 2016 champions), captained by Phil Smailes, faced a much stiffer challenge against a very strong Woodbridge team and at lunch held a slender lead of just 1 up.

However, after losing the first afternoon game by five, the remaining Foursomes went Bury’s way with an eventual overall home win of 7 up.

Bury will face Brett Vale in the semis.

Stowmarket competed commendably at Haverhill in their Hambro quarter-final but finished 4 down, leaving Bury as the sole local survivors in this year’s Tolly and Hambro Cup semi-finals.

Thetford

Andrew Beard produced a fantastic round of 45 Stableford points to win Thetford Golf Club’s Summer Meeting.

Playing off 12, he got off to a great start with birdies at the third, fifth and sixth holes on the way to 23 points on the front nine.

A second nine holes of seven pars and just two bogeys saw him round in 75 to beat his handicap by a stunning nine strokes.

Tom Fitchew, playing off nine, was runner-up with 42pts and Ian Ramsay (10) finished third with 41.

A total of 58 players took part and in lieu of entry fees they donated £165.50 to the On-Course Foundation.

There was an exciting finish to the top-of-the-table clash in Division Three of the NLCGA Inter-Club League when Thetford and Dereham finished all square at 3 1/2-3 1/2.

Unusually, Thetford’s top two players were beaten, but Heather Keeble and Wendy Puttock secured comfortable wins.

Jan Bone held her nerve to halve her match and after another defeat it was left to Margo Horsburgh to secure the draw with a win in the bottom contest.

Dereham lead the way with 15pts with Thetford on 14, but Dereham have played a game more.