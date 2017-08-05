Chris Boughton’s golf column: Impressive sum raised at charity day

Have your say

Andrew Long held his Captain’s Charity Day at Flempton on Saturday, ably assisted by new Golf Pro Paul Kent.

This year’s nominated charity, Action Duchenne, raises funds for Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy, usually diagnosed in early childhood, for which there is currently no cure.

Twenty-two teams of four played a 4BBB (best two scores) competition followed by a meal, auction, raffle and live music.

The auction included a signed British Lion’s rugby shirt, a Masters’ shirt signed by Nick Faldo and a cap signed by Tom Watson.

Also going under the hammer was a 4-Ball at Wentworth and a week staying in a six-bedroom villa on the Costa Del Sol.

Lynnette Ellison (marketing and fundraising officer for the charity), who is also a Duchenne parent, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen for the Flempton Charity Golf Day.

“Thank you to all the sponsors, participants and everyone involved.

“I was touched by everyone’s generosity and every penny will go towards empowering our wonderful charity to give us longer with our children.”

The captain, Andrew Long, said: “We haven’t finished adding up all the various amounts raised, but I believe the total will be a minimum of £5,000, which is a really good effort for a small club like ours.”

The winning team was Preston Andrews, Peter Blackmur, Garry Whittred and Wendyll Woods with 95pts. The runners-up Lee Marshall, Dan Wilson, John Drabble and Ian Lindsay scored 93pts and third were Andrew Long, Bob Cooper, Chris Porter and Kieran O’Reilly.

Stowmarket

Stowmarket GC Ladies’ section held their biggest event of the year, the Summer Meeting, in ‘wall to wall sunshine’ according to their captain Clare Peck.

Over 60 ladies competed for the 20 prizes, including best overall nett score, donated and presented by club president Richard Dewar.

Annie Tyler shot an amazing nett 65 to collect the President’s prize with Liz Laflin returning the best scratch score (81) for 0-20 handicappers. Rani Pearson won the Joan Pattle Cup for the best gross score in the handicap range 21-36.

The day was rounded off by lunch and the Captain’s Charity, the East Anglian Air Ambulance, benefitted by £200 from the ball draw.

Thetford

Thetford GC kept their defence of the Norfolk County Scratch Trophy alive with a battling 3-2 win over Eaton to move into the quarter-finals.

Most of the drama centred on the final green. In the top match, Giles Evans chipped in on the 17th for an eagle and a par at the last secured the first point.

Stalwart Iain Yule won his match on the 15th but the next two matches were lost.

That left it all to Gareth Mills, who was making his first appearance for the team.

After a slow start (four down after six holes) he battled back and at the 16th made it all square, and a par at the 17th meant it was all on the 18th. He held his nerve and rolled in a tricky putt for the win.

Afterwards, Mills said: “Don’t ever pick me again — golf should be enjoyed!”

Thetford face a trip to play Barnham Broom in the last eight.

The Suffolk

Four members of the club’s Beaumont team looked to be on good form last Wednesday for their imminent quarter-final match.

They took the top four places in the Midweek Medal — Craig Smart nett 69, Brian Wiltorn nett 71, Alf Jackson nett 72, Ivan Snelling nett 73.

The Seniors’ run in the Beaumont Trophy, however, came to an end on Friday when they lost by six holes, at home, to Brett Vale.

Bury

The club Seniors are through to the semi-finals of the Suffolk County Parks (under 10hcp) and Beaumont (10-20hcp) Trophies following quarter-final wins against Stowmarket, at home, by seven holes and Haverhill, away, by two.

The Bury Ladies Cranworth team were beaten by Newton Green at Woodbridge.

My apologies to the Gee family for my generation error last week.

Suffolk Ladies County Golf

Fiona Stokes from Haverhill is the Suffolk Girls’ Junior Champion for 2017 following her nett 80 at Fynn Valley GC.

Rio Everett (Bury GC), whose opening birdie at the par four first hole set her off on a steady round, was the runner-up on 83, three under her handicap.

Rio’s resulting nett 68 won the handicap competition and earned her The Baker Plate.

Bury’s Georgina Parker (12hcp) came third in both competitions.

PGA Inter-County

Championship

Richard Beadles was unable to help inspire Suffolk to victory during Tuesday’s PGA England & Wales Inter-County Championship Eastern Qualifier at Bush Hill Park Golf Club.

The Royal Worlington and Newmarket Golf Club player linked up with Neil Mitchell (Ipswich Golf Centre) and Will Farley (Rushmere GC) for this year’s competition, where they finished fifth.