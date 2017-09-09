Chris Boughton’s golf column: Hambro Cup team-mates fight for prize

There was a huge entry of 159 members for the annual President’s Day held at Bury GC on Sunday. The men’s event, The President’s Putter, needed a play-off to find the winner with two Hambro Cup team mates Dan Smailes and James Scott level after 18 holes with gross scores of 73. Smailes eventually took the trophy with a birdie on the third extra hole.

Malcolm Wyer had an impressive round of 75-6=69 for the best nett score in Division One and received a new handicap of 5.2. Andy Pearce topped Division Two with 85-17=68.

In the Ladies’ competition Mariette Robbertse (8hcp) won the President’s Mashie with 38pts, Bev Allen took Division One and Susanne Brinkley carded the top score in Division Two.

Max Adams is having another spectacular year in the Bury GC Junior section.

Last week he retained the Junior Club Championship (Bone Trophy) with a two round nett score of 139 off his handicap of 2.

He has already won the club’s Calvert Cup this year and back in June became the Kid’s USA Golf Foundation’s European Under 18 Champion.

Adams is also a member of Bury’s Hambro Cup squad, the winners of the competition last year and also finalists this year, on September 10, against Gorleston at Rookery Park. His handicap is down to 1.4.

Georgia Parker was runner-up in the Bone Trophy with a two round nett of 142.

Clare Sykes (25hcp) is the Bury GC high-handicap Ladies’ Club KO Champion (Pat Boult Salver) for 2017 following her win in the final over Joan Hogarth (28hcp). Sykes had an exceptional front nine to be 6up at the half way stage. Hogarth fought back on the back nine but lost 4&2.

Thetford GC

It was a wonderful golfing day for Iain Yule when the Norfolk Open Championship was held at Thetford last week.

His 23-year-old son Jack, who is a +3 amateur at King’s Lynn, who is also a member at Thetford, won the title with two superb rounds of 70 and 67 for a seven-under-par total of 137.

Yule junior finished two strokes ahead of the Professional champion, Ben Rawsthorne of Bawburgh, who returned a two-round total of 139.

Meanwhile home player Yule senior came through the field with a level par afternoon round of 72 to finish as runner-up in the amateur competition.

Yule junior added another trophy to his collection by winning the Henry Craske Salver as the leading amateur in the County Amateur Championship combined with the Norfolk Open. In a big field of 69 professionals and amateurs from all over Norfolk, Rawsthorne led the way after his morning 69. Yule junior and Tom Maxwell (Wensum Valley) were one behind with Nic Cains (Swaffham) on 71.

Mark Spooner (Bawburgh) moved up the leaderboard with his afternoon round of 69 to set the early pace with total of 144 and veteran Ian Ellis (Great Yarmouth & Caister) returned a second 72 to match that total. Cains came in with 70 for 141 before Rawsthorne added 70 of his own for 139.

But Jack Yule’s afternoon round of 67 stole the show and he was crowned both Norfolk County Amateur and Open Champion for 2017.

Stowmarket GC

Stowmarket Men’s Wednesday Club and their Ladies’ section played in teams of four in a social event involving 80 people.

Despite the wet weather, spirits were high in this 18-hole competition.

Stow Ladies’ press officer, Annie Tyler, reported: “The clubhouse was really buzzing after the game especially as the event raised £315 for the Captain’s Charity, the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The winners were Ken Brand, Neil Hammond, Jane Darling and Val Rogerson with a score of 118 points.

Ken Brand gave the winner’s speech on behalf of his team in his own inimitable way.

Flempton GC

Junior members dominated the leading positions in the club’s latest Midweek Stableford.

On a warm day and with the course in superb condition, Suffolk Champion Alfie Halil scored 39 points off his one handicap to take top spot.

Fellow junior star Jude Everitt (6hcp) was runner-up with 37 on countback from Charlie Sadler.

At the weekend in the September Medal, experienced campaigner Graham Sykes shot a stunning nett 65 off his handicap of six to finish seven shots ahead of Jack Deal (11hcp). Colin Marchbank (7hcp) came third on countback.

Suffolk County

Involvement in the Suffolk County Ladies’ Stearn and Haskell Trophies came to an end last week for three of the local clubs after impressive runs in the competitions this year.

Bury lost 3-0 to Thorpeness at Fynn Valley and the Suffolk lost 2-1 to Fynn Valley at Bury in the Stearn semis.

Stowmarket went down 7&5 against Felixstowe at Bungay in their Haskell (played off scratch) semi.

The teams did well to reach the last four competitions, with 24 clubs taking part.