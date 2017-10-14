Chris Boughton’s golf column: Great golf on show

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club hosted this year’s Suffolk County Ladies’ Division One finals recently for handicaps 0 to 17.

Bury GC member Bev Allen made effective use of the home advantage by winning the Sybil Green Trophy with the best gross score on the day (77). Allen took a notable scalp in pushing County Champion Alice Barlow (Hintlesham) into second place on gross 79.

The Team Shield went to Stowmarket GC with an impressive performance from Liz Laflin, Fiona Ferry and Jane Darling with gross scores of 80, 85 and 86 respectively. Runner-ups were Bev Allen, Liz Bezance and Carol Nicholson (Bury GC).

Ipswich GC members Vicki Hunt and Abbie Symonds took first and second places in the nett competition and Bury enjoyed more success with Carol Nicholson third.

Suffolk County Ladies’ President Hermione Scrope presented the trophies.

Stonham Barns

Entries are now open for the last Footgolf event of the year at Stonham Barns Golf Centre which will be held on Sunday, October 22, at 2pm.

Play will be on the Footgolf course with prizes for men, ladies and juniors as well as Longest Drive and Nearest the Pin. This is an ppen championship and everyone is welcome.

The Golf Centre Manager, PGA Pro Tony Dobson, said: “Footgolf is a fun sport that the whole family can play and has continued to grow with now more than 200 courses established around the country. Stonham is one of the main Footgolf courses locally and has experienced sustained growth over the past three years.”

For more information visit their website.

Thetford GC

Paul Pearce, hero of Thetford Golf Club’s Norfolk County Golf Union Scratch Trophy triumph, kept up his good form to win the first of the winter Medals on Sunday.

Pearce, who plays off a handicap of five, returned a level par 72 thanks to a round with four birdies and four bogeys, for a winning nett score of 67.

He finished five strokes clear of Division One runner-up Richard Alger (8hcp), who pipped John Baldwin (10hcp), Steve Duncan (14hcp) and Dave Bennett (15hcp) on countback after all had nett 72s.

Nolan Guthrie (19hcp) won Division Two with 70, beating Paul Hensby (16hcp) on countback.

It was a very close finish to the Seniors’ Captain’s Open at Thetford GC, but two pairs from the host club ended at the top of the pile. John Carpenter and Peter Yule played in the first group of the day and came in with 42 points - and that proved to be enough to win the day.

Thetford Vice-Captain Bob Pearson — playing with borrowed clubs after forgetting to bring his own — partnered Alan Hitchborn to collect 41pts, taking second place on countback thanks to a back nine of 22.

Barnham Broom pairing Mike Ladbrook and Tim Mitchell (41 and 21 on the back nine) were third, with John Williams and Roger Davies of Stoke-by-Nayland fourth with 41 and 19.

Braintree’s John O’Connor and Alastair Stalker were unlucky to miss out on the prizes with 41 and 18.

The day began grey and overcast but there were only a couple of late showers and the course was looking very green after recent rain.

The nearest the pin prizes went to John Williams (Stoke-by-Nayland), Trevor Cave (Eaton), Jim Robertson (Spalding) and Terry Ryan (Ely City).

There were 46 pairs in all, representing 36 different clubs from all over the eastern region.

Suffolk Winter Alliance

Winter is upon us! Well I guess it must be as the Suffolk Winter Alliance golf competitions have started, with the first match contested by 76 golfers at Halesworth GC.

It certainly wasn’t bleak mid-winter conditions but it was unpleasant at times for the golfers with misty rain and blustery winds to contend with. Local golfers David Matter and Norman Salmon (both Bury) dealt with the tricky conditions well returning an impressive Stableford points score of 43 to take first place in the Four Ball Better Ball.

The professional prize went to Sam Forgan (Stowmarket) who scored 68. Forgan also came third with his dad, Andrew, in the 4BBB. Runners-up were Graham Vandervoid & Tony Carmen (Stoke-by-Nayland).

The next three meetings are at local courses: Bury on October 11, Newton Green on Sunday, October 22, and Stowmarket on November 5.