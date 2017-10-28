Chris Boughton’s golf column: Eventful weekend for captain Alf

Alf Jackson had an eventful weekend at The Suffolk GC. On Saturday he won the club’s Master’s Medal Trophy and on Sunday he co-hosted the Captain’s Drive-In with Karen Absolon, the new ladies’ captain.

Playing conditions for the Master’s Medal were difficult with the gusting wind and consequently the competition Standard Scratch was 74.

However, Jackson’s winning score of 84-11=73 was impressive given that he finished his round double bogey, double bogey, bogey.

Colin Debenham was runner-up with 88-13=75. The free-play Medal that followed this event was won by James Laflin with 85-12=73.

The Captain’s Drive-In on Sunday was followed by a social Texas Scramble. Jackson was escorted to the first tee by members sporting unusual and striking headwear.

Absolon and her deputy June Smart wore costumes printed with human skeletons to highlight the nominated charity, Music in our Bones, for her year as ladies’ captain.

Jackson said: “The atmosphere was amazing before, during and after the golf, especially as the bar in the new club house was open for the first time!”

There was a stiff breeze for the final round of the Midweek Order of Merit table and this was reflected in the modest scoring. Jez Thomas needed just 36 points to win the Stableford competition followed by James Laflin and Graham Chapman both on 34.

Ivan Snelling only came fourth on the day but was already uncatchable in the 4th Quarter Order of Merit league which he won comfortably with 69 points.

Club president Peter Plumb was the runner-up with 51pts followed by Mick Davey with 48.

The Weekend Order of Merit for the 4th Quarter is now also finished with Chris Tate the winner on 26 points and Alf Jackson runner-up with 24.

Dave King is the club’s knock-out champion for 2017 after beating John Pritchard in the final last week. In a closely fought match, King won by just one hole.

Thetford GC

Dean Scott completed an excellent year at Thetford when he won the final trophy competition of the year, the Bill Jennings Trophy.

Dean, 18, who won the handicap competition on Club Championship Day, came in with 75-7=68 to win by five strokes, and had a further cut in his handicap from seven to five. Jason Huggins was runner-up with 78-5=73.

The Ladies’ AmAm had been sold out for months and saw 112 ladies from 30 clubs, across the region taking part.

Club manager Malcolm Grubb said: “The course was very well presented with lots of grass which is unprecedented for the time of year.

Because of this, the course was playing long, something our visitors found challenging, which resulted in different teams ending up in the top four places.”

The winners were Lin Smith, Angela Middleton, Rosie Owen and Sue Hellman from Halesworth with 88pts, two more than Joyce Grimes, Paula Offer, Lindy Clemmow and Alison Peake from Bourne.

Flempton GC

Flempton played their October weekend Stableford in what competition secretary Brian Cole described as ‘perfect conditions’.

William Kibbler came out on top with 39 points off his 7-handicap followed by Sam Jacobs (24hcp) with 37. Jeremy Nunn (8hcp) finished third on countback from Jude Everitt (6hcp). Both returned scores of 36.

Suffolk County

Culford School had some impressive performances at the Suffolk Schools Championships, hosted by Hintlesham Golf Club.

Georgina Parker won the Girl’s title with a gross 83 and Anna Ingels came third on countback to Fiona Stokes (West Suffolk).

In the Boy’s Championship, Culford took 2nd and 3rd spots with Tom Auchterlonie carding a two under par 70 and Max Adams 71.

The winner and Suffolk Schools’ Champion for 2017 was Harry Fricker (Kesgrave) with a superb three under 69.

Bury GC

The leading scores were impressive in the recent Stableford Qualifier.

In Division One, Jason Millard pipped Mike Greener on countback with both returning scores of 40 points. Steven Gee took third place with 39. Nick Clarke also had 39pts to take top spot in Division Two.

The scoring was also impressive in The Lady Captain and Vice-Captain Challenge, with general manager Mike Verhelst and Mandy Smith pairing up to win with 43 points.

Ben Coleman and Nikki Lankester were runners-up with 42pts followed by Colin Gray and Sue Anderson in third.

Stowmarket GC

Ladies’ captain Clare Peck hosted her Charity Social Waltz Stableford competition in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Rosemary Stutely, Linda Gilham and Nicola Tindall were the worthy winners with 57 points.