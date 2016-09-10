Chris Boughton’s golf column: Culford youngsters make impression

Culford School’s young golfers have been competing at county and national level, entering the West Suffolk Schools Championship and the England Schools Team Championship, with both the team and individuals receiving recognition for their play.

At the West Suffolk Schools Championship, held at Haverhill Golf Club, Culford dominated the team and handicap divisions of the tournament, despite the blustery and damp conditions.

They scooped first and second place in the team tournament, with individual prizes awarded to Thomas Howard and Max Whittaker for their stand-out performances.

Culford also entered their first Schools National golf final, held at Woodhall Spa Golf Club in Lincolnshire, the home of English Golf, with the team finishing joint eighth out of 34 teams.

Fourth-former William Kibbler was outstanding, tying the winning individual score but narrowly missing out on the title on count back.

Lawrence Dodd, PGA Professional and Director of Golf at Culford, said: “All of our golfers gained invaluable experience on a tough championship standard golf course and are keen to better that performance next year.” The Suffolk Golf Club

Alf Jackson continues to enjoy a superb run of form on the rapidly improving fairways and greens at The Suffolk.

In the club’s mid-week medal, Jackson went round in a gross 73.

In less than a month, his handicap has dropped from 13 to eight and he must be a hot contender for the forthcoming club championships, unless he has peaked too soon that is.

For the second mid-week competition running, Jim Chapman had to settle for second place behind Jackson.

Not surprisingly, Jackson leads both the weekend and mid-week Order of Merit tables for the fourth quarter.

A mention must be made of club president and octogenarian Peter Plumb’s achievement in beating his handicap by seven shots in winning the memorial trophy with 43 points, and in so doing easily beating his age.

Brian Hay (41pts) and Jim Chapman (40pts) came second and third.

The scoring was also good in the most recent Ladies’ Stableford competitions.

Karoline Chan won the mid-week event with 41 points which cut her handicap by two shots to 13. Jacqueline Thomas also received a two-shots cut (16) after coming out on top in the weekend event with 42 points.

Stowmarket Golf Club

Stowmarket Ladies made their bid for a place in the Suffolk County Cranworth Trophy final.

Despite the hot conditions at Halesworth, the team led by an impressive 3-0 against Ufford Park in the morning foursomes.

Stowmarket went on to take enough games in the afternoon singles to win 6.5-2.5 overall.

Ladies’ captain, Sue Knights, congratulated the players on reaching the final — Clare Peck, Janet Quinton, Anne Suggett, Mo O’Shaughnessy, Anne Fenning, Pam Willshere and their caddies — which will be played on Thursday, September 22, at Waldringfield Heath. Their opponents will be Halesworth.

Thetford Golf Club

Five-handicap John Tavener had a terrific round of 71 to win the Needham Davis Cup at Thetford.

He made a good start with a birdie at the par-three first hole and rolled off 11 straight pars before another birdie at the par-five 13th.

A par at 14 was followed by his first dropped shot of the day at the 15th, but after a par at 16 he got that stroke back with his third birdie of the round at the par-five 17th.

A bogey five at the last saw him sign for a one-under-par round of 71 and a nett 66 — four strokes clear of runner-up Rafe Ashby, with Glenn Beardsall third on 71.

Bury St Edmunds

GolfClub

As briefly reported here last week, Bury are the Suffolk Golf Union 2016 Hambro Cup champions.

At Newton Green they secured a four-hole victory against a Diss team that included established county players.

Bury started strongly in the morning with victories in the first two matches (Duffety/Lankester and Titcombe/Smailes) followed by a half in match three (Nicholson/Adams) and a defeat in match four (Coleman/Graham).

A four-hole advantage at lunch for Bury prompted the Diss captain to switch his pairings for the afternoon session, but Bury’s determination ensured an historic victory was secured.

Team captain Phil Smailes thanked the team and their supporters:

“The squad members have all been excellent ambassadors for the golf club and played with amazing team spirit, determination and skill.,” he said.

Bury last won the cup exactly 20 years ago and on only two occasions before that — in 1975 and then way back in 1935.

n For full scores from recent golf matches, see the results and fixtures page on 133.