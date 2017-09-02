Chris Boughton’s golf column: Bury sides progress to finals

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club are through to the final of the Suffolk County Tolly team knockout Cup after a stunning +27 win over Diss at Stowmarket on Sunday.

Captain Colin Aves’ strategy of combining youth with experience has worked well for the Bury team with convincing wins all the way to this year’s final.

With Ipswich being disqualified for playing an ineligible player through every round, they will now face losing semi-finalists Ufford Park in the final on Sunday, September 10 at Rookery Park.

The Bury Hambro team, who are the reigning champions, are also through to their knockout final after beating Brett Vale, at Haverhill by +11 on Sunday.

Bury’s team included three members playing off a handicap of just two and a one handicapper. Captain Phil Smailes had been concerned at the number of shots the team would have to concede (17 over the four matches, both morning and afternoon), but his team were in superb form. Bury’s opponents, in the final at Rookery Park, on September 10 will be Gorleston.

Bury GC Seniors are through to the Suffolk County Beaumont (10-20hcp) team knockout Trophy final following their emphatic 13-0 win against last year’s runners-up, Cretingham, at Felixstowe Ferry last Wednesday. They will now play Brett Vale, who also won their semi 13-0 (against St Audrys), in the final at Stowmarket GC on Monday, September 18 (12pm).

Last Thursday saw Bury’s low handicap Seniors’ team play at Newton Green in the semi-final of the Parks Trophy against Ipswich. Despite a spirited fight against a good Purdis Heath-based team they lost by the small margin of two holes.

Harvey Watts (Newton Green) retained the Suffolk Junior Matchplay Cup at Bury Golf Club last week, beating Suffolk Junior Champion Conal Downing (Rookery Park) on the final hole. Flempton’s rising star Alfie Halil, recently crowned Suffolk champion, was beaten by Watts in the semi-final, also on the final hole.

The competition was held over two days with the 16 top-placed golfers from the Suffolk Junior Championship taking part in a Matchplay format. Downing, Watts, Halil and George Fricker (Ufford), the top four seeds, all progressed to the semi-finals but on this occasion Watts came out on top. No doubt there will be many more battles ahead for these four exceptionally talented young Suffolk golfers.

Trevor Mason, chair of Suffolk County Junior golf, who was the referee for the final, commended the young participants for their sportsmanship over the two days of competition.

The Suffolk GC

In the last round of the four match Major Mayhem Open series, Dan Martin’s (Stoke-by-Nayland) third place score of 37 Stableford points was good enough to make him this year’s overall winner with 78pts (best two scores to count). Runner-up Gary Davis was one point back overall (77pts) but had the consolation of a win on the day with 39pts.

Four golfers finished on 75pts: Terry Manning, Dave King, Dominic Roe and Andy Fouracre. Golfers from 10 different local clubs took part in the popular event this year.

Stowmarket GC

The Stowmarket ladies’ Weston squad have had an exceptional season, winning all their matches in League Division Two.

Played off scratch in Matchplay format with teams of five, their last match was a 4-1 home win against Haverhill. They are now promoted to Division One as winners of the Division Two Shield.

Ladies’ club captain, Clare Peck, said: “We are very proud of the team’s terrific achievement. Congratulations to our Weston squad: Liz Laflin, Jane Darling, Fiona Ferrie, Mary Ransoms, Wendy Wilderspin, Yvonne Hollis, Lily Kent plus reserves Samantha Annis and Teresa Wardlaw.”

Thetford GC

Thetford’s August Ladies’ AmAm was a sell-out months ago and was a great day out for a maximum field of 112 representing 28 different clubs.

The Ely City quartet of Beverly Filby, Julie Aspinall, Eve Mair and Barbara Woods won the day with a total of 89 points, four points ahead of their nearest rivals.

Last year’s winners: Jane Gurney Read, Sam Steward, Linda Sheppard, Moira Grayston of Royal Cromer and Wensum Valley — had to settle for second place on 85 on count-back from the Wensum Valley and Royston teams.

The nearest-the-pin prize for the Bronze Division on the third was won by Barbara Wood of Ely, and Joan Hunter of Stowmarket won the Silver Division nearest-the-pin on the 16th.

The Men’s AmAm had been held a few days earlier, and the top of the leaderboard was very congested. In the end, the team of Paul Boag from the host club along with Ian Duke, Keith Howlett and John Maxted from Bourn scored 84pts to win by one. Nearest-the-pin winners were Adam Middle (Crews Hill), Paul Newdick (Bury St Edmunds), Michael Grover (Crews Hill) and Phil Day (Ely City).