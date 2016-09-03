Chris Boughton golf column: Hambro win sees Adams net a treble

Congratulations to Phil Smailes (captain) and the Bury St Edmunds Golf Club Hambro Cup team for their win, over Diss GC, in Sunday’s final, at Newton Green, by four holes.

The Hambro, for low handicap golfers, is the Suffolk County Golf Union Cup that all the clubs want to win. Bury last won it exactly 20 years ago and only twice before that (1975 and 1935) and it is testament to the strength in depth of low handicap golfers at the club currently. Full report next week.

Looking forward to potential future Bury GC superstars the club’s president, John Cauldwell, held his Junior Day last week, consisting of two separate tournaments.

Max Adams, already a fully-fledged Hambro player, won the competition for the older juniors with a Stableford score of 41 points. Harry Mckeown was the runner-up with 37pts followed closely by Tyler Weaver on 36 on count-back (ocb) from Michael Gee.

The younger juniors, who have not reached main course handicap standard yet, played a Texas Scramble and the winning team was Ben Eaden, Jessica Woodland and Luke Agaci.

In less than two weeks 14- year-old Max Adams has won the President’s Junior competition, the club’s Junior Championship (Bone Trophy), with two rounds of gross 72, and was a member of the winning Hambro team.

There were lots of below-par scores in Bury’s latest Mid-Week Medal. Seasoned campaigner, John Cullum, shot a nett 68 off his 8 handicap, beating Steve Beahan ocb. Two handicapper Trevor Titcombe’s nett 69 was only good enough for third place but beat the ever-improving 17-year-old Michael Gee ocb into fourth position.

Paul and Jane Hurst led the way with 41pts in Bury’s Brega Trophy (mixed family foursomes) followed by Ian and Viv Whittaker on 39 ocb from Steve and Dorothy Clarke.

The Suffolk Golf Club

Craig Smart was way ahead of the rest of the field in the August Mid-Week Stableford held at The Suffolk last week. He shot a very impressive 42 points off his 19 handicap (now 18).

Alf Jackson kept up his recent good form with 38pts and second place, followed by James Laflin on 37pts ocb from Jim Chapman.

In the club’s Daily Mail Foursomes qualifying competition Chapman partnered Ivan Snelling to a winning nett score of 65.5; six shots ahead of runners-up Perry Garrod and John Mealey. Chapman and Snelling will now represent The Suffolk in the first regional round.

Snelling (33pts), Jackson (31pts), Chapman (23pts) and Smart (21pts) hold the top four places after five rounds of the fourth quarter mid-week Order of Merit table.

Thetford Golf Club

Thetford’s dream of county glory ended with a double disappointment in the semi-finals of the Myhill and Cullington Trophies.

It could not have been closer for the Myhill team playing against Feltwell at Great Yarmouth & Caister GC.

After 144 holes of foursomes matchplay Thetford had a putt on the final green to make the overall score all square — and it just did not drop. That meant Feltwell, who had led by two holes after the morning rounds, held on to win by one.

In the Cullington Thetford took on Eaton at Royal Norwich and built up a two-hole lead at lunchtime. However, that slipped away in the afternoon and Eaton won by 13.

Thetford do have one other county event to concentrate on as they beat Eaton 3.5-1.5 to reach the semi-finals of the Scratch KO. In the semi-finals at Weston Park on Sunday September 25 they will face Costessey Park, with the winners meeting Royal Norwich 1 or Royal Norwich 2 in the final in the afternoon.

There were some terrific scores in Thetford’s August Midweek Stableford. Stephen Hamer led the way with 47 points off a handicap of 22 while Lewis King (19 hcp) had to settle for second despite scoring 45 and Andrew Sinnett (12) was third with 41.

Stowmarket Golf Club

Stowmarket held their annual Club Championships recently. The competition consisted of 18 holes on both days, with the first round also qualifying for the Seniors Championship.

The scores reflected both the good weather and immaculate course.

The competitions were held for Gross & Nett Champion and Gross & Nett Senior Champion but there was only one name to go on all of them — Trevor Golton. The six handicapper started on the Saturday with a gross 73 and completed the Sunday round with a gross 75 to win the play-off at the first extra hole from Andy Cunningham.

In Stowmarket’s Ladies’ section the winner of the Elizabeth Smith Cup, which can only be entered by players with a Handicap of 36, was Maggie Beveridge ocb from Jane Auld with 34 points.

Stowmarket’s Beaumont team secured a place in this year’s final by beating Bury St Edmunds GC by four holes at Newton Green Golf Club. The final will be played at Bury GC on a date to be announced.

Stowmarket scores: Trevor Holley & Martin Anderson 7up, Simon King & David Quinton 3dn, Robert Hall & Rick Ruegg A/s, Dave Daniel & Paul Presland A/s.