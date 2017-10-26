Bury St Edmunds hockey graduate represents Team GB at U21 level

Alex Blumfield, who started his hockey career with the Bury St Edmunds club, is involved in the U21 Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia.

Blumfield started to represent the club when they still played at Nowton Park but moved to play for Cambridge to hone his skills further as he developed into a regular player for the England youth set up.

Once selected for JRPC and England Hockey U16/18 squads he m

Having finished his A-levels at Culford, he has continued his studies at Nottingham Trent University and plays hockey at Beeston.

So far, Team GB have been doing very well at the competition. They started by beating Malaysia 1-0, before whitewashing the American team 11-0 with Blumfield scoring the final goal.

He used his favourite shot, the reverse stick, to produce a nice finish and round-off his team's scoring. They followed it up with a 4-2 win over Australia before playing Japan on Thursday, October 26.

Click here to watch Japan v GB live on November 26 (1.35pm).

They will next face India on Saturday (9.05am) before the final takes place on Sunday (12.35pm). If they remain unbeaten in the final games against Japan and India, it is highly likely they will compete in the final match.

But, if not, the match for third and fourth will take place at 10.05am, while the battle for fifth and sixth place will be first on the Sunday (7.35am).