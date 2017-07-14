Bury Saints shut out at home by Aztecs as side struggles in BAFA Premiership

BAFA

PREMIERSHIP SOUTH

Bury Saints 0

Bristol Aztecs 35

The Bury Saints’ season is going from bad to worse as the team struggle to be competitive, with their latest thrashing against the Bristol Aztecs at home.

The American Football side, who play their home games at Thetford Rugby Club, hosted an Aztecs team just one place above them in the league.

But the gulf between them was exposed, as the Saints failed to put any points on the board, and they were comprehensively beaten 35-0.

The Bury Saints have fallen on hard times after starting the season with such high hopes and promise.

They were unbeaten throughout last season, en-route to promotion and the BAFA Premiership South.

But that has not continued as they have only won two of their eight games this season, both against Farnham Knights, the only team to be having a worse season with no victories so far.

It was the Saints’ first match against the Aztecs this season, as they went in with hopes of success — both teams had two wins to their name —but they struggled on offence.

There were bright moments on drives, but were dulled by penalties or turnovers as Saints struggled to find any rhythm or ability to put a few phases together.

The Aztecs, on the other hand, were able to get a few early scores on the Saints, who allowed players to get behind coverage for big gains.

The Saints’ defence did start to buckle down from the mid second quarter on, until midway through the third after some adjustments, but were only able to hold on for so long. The offence only managed to get two scoring opportunities, neither of which were converted.

One chance, on a brilliant Iwan Williams return to the Bristol four yard line, resulted in a blocked Rob Giles field goal attempt and a turnover — in the redzone — after some good plays late in the second quarter.

The Bristol defence caused just enough passes to be tipped, and bottled up the run game just enough to keep the Saints’ offence from making any further threats.

It is the first game of the season that the Saints have been unable to put any points past their opponents.

The Saints’ head coach, Christian Cantrill, said: “This is a tough pill to swallow, but we know at this level you have to make your chances count and you can’t give teams at this level extra chances.

“We will learn from our mistakes and keep grinding, we have two games left in the season and can finish strong ly, starting with Farnham.”

The Saints play Farnham away on Sunday, July 23 (2pm).