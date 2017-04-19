British champs glory for Walker-Hebborn

Chris Walker-Hebborn clinched the 50m backstroke crown at the British Swimming Championships in Sheffield yesterday evening.

The Bury St Edmunds-raised swimmer, who won a silver medal as part of the mens 4x100m medley relay at last year’s Olympic Games in Brazil, took the title in a time of 25.19 seconds.

The double Olympian was over half a second faster than his rivals, with Joe Elwood of Loughborough University touching in 25.70 for silver and Scotland’s Craig McNally third in 25.80.

Walker-Hebborn, 26, will be hoping his performance in the pool was good enough to seal himself a place in the British squad for July’s World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.