Big night of racing at Mildenhall Stadium

This Saturday (April 1), Spedeworth and Incarace Motorsports are hosting another feast of racing at Mildenhall Stadium, featuring the 1300 Stock Cars, the Brisca F2 Stock Cars and National Bangers.

The action will start with the 1300 stock cars, before the Brisca F2s go in what will be a World Qualifying Round event.

Meanwhile, those competing in the National Bangers will be doing so in the second round of British Championship Qualifying.

The racing gets under way at 6.30pm, with the turnstiles opening up an hour earlier.

For more information, call Spedeworth’s Ipswich office on 01473 612423.