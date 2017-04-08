Antonia steals the show at West Norfolk meeting

A spare ride she had never ridden before became a dream partner for 17-year-old Antonia Peck at the West Norfolk Point-to-Point on Sunday.

The college student who is based in Denham, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, came through to win a thrilling Ladies Open contest against two far more experienced riders.

A large crowd revelled in her 33/1 outsider Weather Warming upsetting the odds to pass Rosie Turner from Ampton on Sa Kaldoun and Tabitha Worsley on Lough Inch, both of whom had done all the running.

It was only approaching the last fence that Peck made her move, seeming to sprout wings and get between the leaders on the line to win by just a neck on the horse trained at Semer, near Hadleigh by Rob Cundy.

Reflecting on the biggest win of her career so far, in what was only her fifth race, she said: “I just kept staying on really. It was great.

“He was just a spare ride, and I had never ridden him before and did not know what he was like.”

Peck will be back in action this weekend at the High Easter meeting, near Chelmsford (1pm), back riding for Newmarket’s James Owen, where she works, aboard Remarkable Man.

Andrew Pennock from Timworth, near Bury, continued his successful season with the most impressive winner of Sunday’s Norfolk meeting for Michael Clarke and Partners on Mahlers Spirit.

In contention most of the way, he sprinted clear to win by 15 lengths in the PPORA Club Members Conditions race.

Connections also had a second in the following race. Restricted Royal Chieftain, though battling hard throughout the race, was unable to catch Teeton Power, another of Joan Tice’s home breds.

Archie Wright, from Badlingham, near Newmarket, had mixed fortunes on the day, coming second in the race won by Mahlers Spirit, but went one better in the final race of the day, the Open Maiden, on his Father’s Le Fou Royale in a very tight finish with Caryto Des Brosses.

Simon Stearn was upsides the leaders at the fifth last when a loose horse carried him out through the wing, luckily neither horse or rider were injured.

The Mens Open went to the Oxfordshire raider Consigliere for trainer/son combination Alan and Jo Hills.