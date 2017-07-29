Annual tennis tournament is back for 90th anniversary

The Bury and West Suffolk Tennis Tournament, which began life in 1927, will return to Culford School on Monday, writes Hannah Dolman.

It will be the 90th consecutive event, which first took place at The Victory Ground as a grass court tournament but has since moved to the Tennis Centre at Culford.

This year, there are approximately 215 players registered for the LTA Grade Four tournament across the range of competitions now available to juniors, men, women and doubles.

The tournament will begin on Monday and will run for a week, with the final days on Wednesday and Saturday, with an exhibition match between Suffolk’s top players on August 5.

Tournament chair Susan Glasswell said: “It’s been hectic, we’ve had a few late entries this year so we did the draw quite late, but it’s not a bad thing as it just means we have more competitors.

“We can’t wait for it to get going now, we’re all very excited to put on a great tournament, while also noting that incredible milestone of the 90th time the tournament has been held.”

To mark the event, there will be a drinks reception for invited guests.

Alistair Passey, Di Rix, Susie Cairns, Lucy Wright, Gary King, Hilary Taylor, and entry secretary Richard Smith, are members of the voluntary board responsible for organising the 2017 event, which took a full year to arrange.

Ms Glasswell said: “We take the time to make it the best we can, fun, enjoyable and high quality tennis on show.

“The one thing we can’t control is the weather.”