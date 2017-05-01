Anderson denies nine-dart Wright in Wigan

Mendham’s Peter Wright claimed a sensational nine-darter in his PDC Players Championship Ten final with world number two Gary Anderson — but was eventually beaten 6-3 in Wigan on Sunday.

Anderson claimed the £10,000 top prize by dropping only 12 legs on his way to the win, and was dominant throughout the day at the Robin Park Tennis Centre.

But world number three Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright did steal some of the limelight with an incredible nine-dart finish.

Wright’s run to the final ended a good seven days for the Scot after claiming his seventh title of the year at the HappyBet German Darts Open last weekend and a Betway Premier League win over Phil Taylor on Thursday to secure a play-off place.

Sunday’s event will also be memorable for the 47-year-old as he hit a perfect nine-dart leg in his semi-final victory over Michael Smith.

The world number three hit back-to-back maximums before taking out 141 on double 12 to fight back from 2-0 down and defeat Smith with the aid of his second career nine-dart finish.

Earlier in the day he overcame Mike De Decker, Jeffrey de Graaf, Wayne Jones, Jermaine Wattimena and Ryan Searle, as he took home £6,000 in prize money.

Anderson, the 2017 Unibet Masters finalist, opened up a 3-0 lead over Wright in Sunday’s final, including a 124 finish, as he dominated the early stages.

The decisive moment of the match came in the sixth leg, where Anderson took out 116 on the bullseye to move in to a 5-1 lead with a double break of throw.

Despite a break back from Wright, Anderson secured the win on tops and was delighted with the way he played as he claimed a second Players Championship win of the year against the same opponent in the final.

“It went very well today, I played well and am happy with the win,” said Anderson.

“I had an average of about 110 against Michael yesterday so was really nice to get my revenge today.

“These aren’t easy to win — there are 128 top players so you’ve got to play really well to win one.”

* The next Players Championship weekend will take place on May 20-21 with a double-header in Milton Keynes, with coverage being streamed live worldwide for PDCTV-HD Subscribers and also available through a series of bookmakers’ websites.