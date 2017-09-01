Allum gets a call-up to the School Games

Bury St Edmunds’ Olivia Allum has been selected as part of the athletics squad for the 2017 School Games National Finals.

The Games, which are an integrated multi-sport event for the UK’s most talented school-age athletes, started yesterday at Loughborough University and runs to September 3.

Sixteen-year-old Allum, who is a student at Culford School and a member of the West Suffolk AC, will compete for the England Midlands squad.

Around 1,600 athletes will compete across 12 sports at the School Games, seven of which include disability disciplines.

The four-day event is supported by National Lottery funding from Sport England and delivered by the Youth Sport Trust.

Allum will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of some of Britain’s biggest sporting stars who have competed at the School Games before going on to senior international success.

Previous competitors include Paralympic champions Hannah Cockroft, Ellie Simmonds and Jonnie Peacock, Olympic champion Adam Peaty, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and GB sprinter Adam Gemili.

At the event Allum will experience the excitement of competing at the highest level, live in a dedicated Athletes’ Village, take part in an opening ceremony and perform in front of crowds of spectators.

“Having tendon problems in my foot has set me back, but I’m in good shape and excited to compete,” she said.