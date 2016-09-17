Allen nabs double podium finish after ending four-month break

Luke Allen ceased a four-month sabbatical from racing in style with second and third place finishes in the Classic Touring Car Pre 2003 Championship last weekend.

The Hilborough racer returned to action at Snetterton for the penultimate round of the season, having missed the previous three rounds held at Donnington Park, Thruxton and Brands Hatch.

The 24-year-old, who finished second in the championship in 2015, is now hoping to match last season’s exploits in the standings when he takes to the track for the final round at Silverstone in three weeks.

“I’m in third place in the championship at the moment,” Allen said. “If I can get a good result at Silverstone I can still finish in second.

“I’ve sat out most of the year because of budget issues, so to finish in second would be a great achievement, and I think it’s achievable.”

Prior to his double podium success at Snetterton last week, Allen had raced in only two other rounds of this year’s championship, the most recent of those at Cadwell Park in May.

In the opening round of the season at Rockingham the Norwich-born driver claimed ninth and seventh places finishes respectively, before crossing the chequered flag in eighth and sixth place at Cadwell Park.

“It’s been really frustrating not being able to race the full season this year,” Allen admitted. “It’s been hard looking online to see the results and not see your name on there.

“It’s the way motor sport is at the moment but I’m working hard. I’m talking to a few people and I’ve been working on a lot of things for next year.”

Allen picked up his best results of the season so far with two podium finishes at Snetterton at the weekend, the first of them a third place finish on Saturday.

The following day saw Allen go one step better to cross the line in second place and just a tenth of a second adrift of the race winner.

“It took a little while to get going again,” he said. “When you haven’t raced the car for a few months you then realise you can still drive!

“To finish third on the Saturday was a pretty good result as I normally hate the wet. It was a great weekend.”

n If anyone is interested in supporting Luke for the 2017 season please send an email to lukeallen92@gmail.com or contact him on his Facebook page ‘Luke Allen Racing’.