Alex stars as Under-14 Basketball Girls win

Teenager Alex Popova was in fine scoring form as County Upper Under-14 Girls claimed victory over Northants Lightning in the National League East Conference.

Popova notched 33 points in a 63-48 win, which was sealed by a strong performance in the final quarter.

Coach Darren Johnson said: “This was a frustrating game for us, but one in which we were able to find a way to pull out the win.

“The girls are starting to find out that games do not always go in our favour, and to become a competitive team you need to push your bodies through the pain barrier, more often than not.”

The excellent Popova was supported by Jenna Wright and Lizzy Sanders with nine points and seven points respectively and Grace Spooner and Georgie Tansley with six each.

The Under-16 Boys pulled off a last-gasp win against Brentwood White Leopards in the National League East Conference.

The team were made to wait until the final nine seconds of the game before pulling off a scrappy win.

Coach Johnson said: “We could have easily been on the losing end and this game was a great learning curve for our players.”

County Upper were led in scoring by Josh Hales with 20 points, supported by Brandon Marshall and Cameron Poolton with 18 points and 10 points respectfully.

The Under-14 Boys defeated Chelmsford Lions II 72-40 in the National League East Conference.

County Upper Wolves Under-16 Girls lost 44-36 against Norfolk Iceni.

Chloe Manning bagged 16 points, Molly Owen eight, Emily Roach six, while Eleanor Jones, Zharia Cook and Megan Utting all contributed two points each.