Mills takes wicket on losing IPL debut

Tymal Mills tasted defeat on his first ever outing in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday, but he did at least mark the occasion with a wicket.

The £1.4m bowler was initially not expected to feature for Royal Challengers Bangalore against reigning champions Sunrisers Hyderabad, but stand-in captain Shane Watson handed Mills a late call-up.

The former Mildenhall and Tuddenham player went on to bowl the first over in this year's competition, eventually going for an impressive 31 runs from his four overs on a batting-friendly pitch.

Mills also snared the wicket of Yuvraj Singh with a delivery clocked at over 90mph, but hosting Hyderabad still managed to score 207-4 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Mills' Bangalore side fell 35 runs short in their pursuit of victory, though the 24-year-old England international did manage to smash a square six in the closing stages of the innings.

RCB are back in action tomorrow at home to Delhi Daredevils (3.30pm).