Mills receives backing from former England bowler Jones

Ashes winner Simon Jones has backed Tymal Mills to become one of Twenty/20 cricket’s most prominent figures, writes Liam Apicella.

A long-standing back complaint means that ex-Mildenhall bowler Mills, now of Sussex, can only play the shortest format of the game.

He impressed for his county this summer, with the highlights being the dismissal of West Indies legend Chris Gayle and making his England debut in a win over Sri Lanka.

Mills’ ability to consistently produce in excess of 90mph deliveries makes him one of the game’s most feared bowlers — something former England paceman Jones is backing the 24-year-old to exploit all over the world.

“He is a fantastic bowler. He has worked on his skills and his slower ball is exceptional, as is his pace,” he told The Journal when playing in Bury on Friday.

“Now he is in the England T20 squad, he will only go from strength to strength.

“This is the start for him. You look at his opportunities around the world, it could be his oyster.

“If he gets it right and stays fit, he will go a very long way in the T20 format.

“There are four or five big competitions around the world and he could make that his niche because he cannot play the longer format.”

Mills was on 12th man duties during England’s T20 loss to Pakistan earlier this month and they do not have another 20-over international fixture until January, away in India.