Mills makes big strides with wickets on England duty

Tymal Mills’ stock in Twenty/20 international cricket has risen dramatically over the last week as he claimed his first wickets on England duty, writes Liam Apicella.

Last summer, the ex-Mildenhall and Tuddenham bowler went wicketless on his limited-overs debut against Sri Lanka, although he did take a catch.

The 24-year-old has recently had spells in New Zealand and Australia, before linking up with the England squad in India for a three-match series.

In the opening encounter on Thursday, January 29, Mills snared his first wicket when Hardik Pandya played his bouncer straight into the hands of Sam Billings, ending with figures of 1-27 in England’s seven-wicket win.

Speaking to after the game, the former Mildenhall College Academy pupil said: “It has been a really good last six months for me.

“It was nice to get my first international wicket and hopefully there will be a few more to come.”

Mills followed that up on Sunday in the five-run defeat by bowling Manish Pandey for 30, and he was among the wickets again during Wednesday’s 75-run loss — removing Yuvraj Singh for 27.

After the series defeat, Mills tweeted: “Not an ideal end to the series but great experience to tour India for the first time! Learnt a lot.”

The left-arm seamer will now head for Dubai, where the Pakistan Super League is being played on security grounds.

Mills will play for the Quetta Gladiators, alongside the likes of Kevin Pietersen.

The tournament starts on February 9.