Mills gets his IPL stint under way by taking three wickets

Tymal Mills’ first week in the Indian Premier League has seen him collect a wicket in each of his three appearances.

The former Mildenhall and Tuddenham player, who at £1.4m is the competition’s most expensive ever bowler, bowled the first over of this year’s tournament when his Royal Challengers Bangalore side took on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Mills (1-33) clean-bowled Yuvraj Singh for 62, but Sunrisers still managed to post a score of 207-4 from their 20 overs.

RCB fell 35 runs short in their reply, with tail-ender Mills hitting a six.

The ex-Mildenhall College Academy pupil and his team-mates went on to bounce back on Saturday, though, with a 15-run victory over Delhi Daredevils,

On this occasion, Mills bowled opener Aditya Tare for 18 and ended with figures of 1-33 from his four-over stint.

However, he did not fare well with the bat, being removed for a second-ball duck by South African Chris Morris.

But Challengers were unable to build upon that win on Tuesday as they lost out by eight wickets to Kings XI Punjab.

Bangalore batted first, but could only muster a score of 148-4 from their allotted 20 overs.

Kings XI, meanwhile, were more free-scoring and chased down the target with 33 balls to spare.

Mills’ wicket was that of Manan Vohra trapped lbw for 34, but the left-armer only bowled two overs, which went for 11 runs apiece.

RCB return to action tomorrow afternoon with a home encounter against Mumbai Indians, who include Mills’ England team-mate and wicket-keeper Jos Buttler within their ranks.

On Sunday they take on Rising Pune Supergiant and that is followed by an encounter versus Gujarat Lions on Tuesday (all three matches start at 3.30pm).