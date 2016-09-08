Mildenhall will not stand still after wrapping up promotion

Ben Shepperson believes that it is only just the beginning for Mildenhall Cricket Club after they secured promotion to the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League.

After Norfolk champions Brooke and Cambridgeshire winners Foxton declined a place in the play-offs, Mildenhall knew there was more than the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One title on the line when Hadleigh visited Wamil Way on Saturday.

With automatic elevation also at stake, the team racked up the necessary points with a seven-wicket win.

For the majority of newly-promoted sides, survival is the main aim, but captain Shepperson is adamant that Mildenhall should have higher aspirations in 2017.

“There are no barriers or limits for this team,” said Shepperson, who hit 67 runs in the victory over Hadleigh.

“In two or three years time, we have the potential to be a real force.

“I have already spoken to some people and they have asked would I be happy finishing second-from-bottom and making sure we survive.

“But I would not be happy with that and nor would the players.

“With the squad we have, and maybe with an addition or two, we could be serious competitors.”

For Mildenhall, the success has ceased a 10-year absence from the EAPL.

On top of that, it is the first league title that the club has been able to clinch in some 25 years.

Predictably, it has resulted in a widespread sweeping of positivity down by the River Lark.

“It is hard to put into words exactly how much this means to everyone at the club,” added the skipper.

“The fact that it has been 25 years since we won a title goes a long way to summarising how important this is.

“Everybody is ecstatic. From the point of view of the players and myself, we cannot wait to play Premier League cricket for Mildenhall.”

n Ex-Mildenhall and Tuddenham bowler Tymal Mills was due to play for England in their Twenty/20 international against Pakistan at Old Trafford last night.