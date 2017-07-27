Mildenhall’s away game washed out

Have your say

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Cambridge Granta (5-0) drew with

Mildenhall (201-8)

The rain forced Mildenhall to settle for a draw from their trip to Cambridge Granta on Saturday, writes David Whitby.

Batting first, Mildenhall’s Peter Worthington and Andrew Squire created a good partnership (49) before the first wicket fell.

After 13 overs, Squire (21) survived an early chance at second slip before dragging onto his stumps from fast bowler Chris Pepper.

In quick succession, vice-captain Worthington (27) was dismissed by Owen Simonsen.

When Tyron Koen replaced Worthington, the innings continued to tick over.

Matt Allen, who came in following Squire’s departure, played well alongside Koen and the pair created the highest scoring partnership of the day — 82 off 137 balls.

Koen, 43 from 58, was eventually caught by Chris Pepper from a Jonathan Atkinson delivery closing the face on a full toss in the last ball before a rain delay.

Allen, meanwhile, followed on from the 46 he scored against Norwich with 50 from 101 deliveries.

He was dismissed after making his half-century, which included four fours, by Pepper to make it 4-144 after 42 overs.

Wickets fell quickly after this point as the home bowlers started to cause Mildenhall problems.

Two balls later, Mildenhall captain Ben Shepperson was out for a duck and it did not get much better after that.

Murtaza Hussein went the same way, out for 0, while Ryan Clark (8), Jack Loveday (13) and Jon Allen (2) all got dismissed.

Tom Allen (35) did well, staying firm towards the end of the innings.

In reply, Cambridge Granta began their innings, with openers Ben Claydon (5 no) and Douglas Rice (0 no) at the crease when rain intervened.

Mildenhall’s Worthington said: “I thought 200 was a competitive score, we have defended many low scores batting first this year and Matt Allen was terrific.”

Mildenhall will host Great Witchingham on Saturday (11am).

n Burwell’s home clash with Horsford at the weekend was abandoned due to the wet weather.

On Saturday, Vauxhall Mallards will be their visitors to Mingay Park.