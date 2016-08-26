Mildenhall go further clear at the top of Division One

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Mildenhall 255-7 beat

Frinton-on-Sea II 220-7

by 35 runs

With four matches remaining to play in this season’s campaign, the supposed “Mildenhall Juggernaut” looked more like a low loader as it ground out an unconvincing 35-run win at home against Frinton-on-Sea II on Saturday.

Mildenhall were invited to bat first and Joe Reed and Steve Taylor had reached 88 just before the halfway point, having been largely contained by 10 overs of medium line and length bowling by Frinton’s Tony Stubbs.

Reed was then bowled by Russ Stockdale for 37, with Luke Youngs and Taylor gradually accelerating the score with an 86-run partnership.

Taylor (82) had a let-off on 49 when a double fumble allowed him to avoid being run out, but in the 40th over he was caught by Stubbs off Jack Oakes.

Youngs (48) was the third wicket to go down with the score on 192, before skipper Ben Shepperson departed for 15.

Peter Worthington (28 not out) and Kyle Morrison (19) quickly added 30 in the next three overs as Mildenhall closed on 255-7.

Frinton had reached 121 by the 27th over when Stockdale was caught for 70 by Reed, who finished with three wickets as the visitors closed on 220-7.

n Mildenhall II were eight-wicket winners away at a weakened Exning side, with Jon Allen (3-27), Matt Heywood (3-36) and Steve Graham (66) impressing.

n Mildenhall III secured a four-wicket home win over Elmstead II and a much-changed Mildenhall IV lost to Halstead III by eight wickets.

n Mildenhall Sunday finished the season unbeaten after beating Bury St Edmunds by seven wickets in their final game, while Mildenhall Sunday II finished nine runs short against Edwardstone.

n Mildenhall Ladies won by 45-runs against close table rivals Ipswich Ladies to still be in with a chance of winning the title.