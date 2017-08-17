Mildenhall come up well short in their latest EAPL encounter

Have your say

Mildenhall (107) lost to Copdock (203-9)

by 96 runs

A depleted Mildenhall side were comfortably beaten at home by Copdock & Old Ipswichian on Saturday.

It was the batting that ultimately cost the home side, who had only five players reach double figures, the highest of which was 20.

However, with the ball in hand, Mildenhall started well enough as Copdock openers Martyn Cull (0) and Jaik Mickleburgh (6) — the former Essex batsman — were both clean bowled by Tyron Koen.

And when Tom Allen accounted for Alex Oxley (3), Copdock were languishing on 20-3.

Useful knocks followed, though, with Jack Beaumont (36), Tom Rash (50) and Sam Web-Snowing (36) all helping the visitors’ score along.

Nevertheless, Koen kept up his positive form, eventually ending with figures of 4-38 from 10 overs as Copdock set Mildenhall 204 runs for victory.

The home team’s openers Peter Worthington (19) and Andrew Squire (11) both got off the mark, but then saw their wickets fall.

It was to be the story of the Mildenhall innings, with Koen the top scorer on 20.

Allen (18) and Murtaza Hussain (15) also failed to build on promising starts as the hosts were dismissed well short of their victory target on 107.

Jack Beaumont, who claimed the wickets of Squire, Hussain and Jack Bowman (1), was the pick of the Copdock bowlers with his figures of 3-17.

The result has seen Mildenhall’s wait for a victory stretch back to July 8, when they got the better of Vauxhall Mallards by a 75-run margin.

Next up for the Wamil Way-based side is a trip over the Essex border to take on Frinton-on-Sea on Saturday (11am).