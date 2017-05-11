Middle-order collapse costs Lakenheath

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION TWO

Lakenheath (185-7) lost to

Kelvedon & Feering (187-6) by four wickets

Despite half-centuries from Dominic Palmer and Paul Pallant, Lakenheath lost at home to Kelvedon & Feering on Saturday.

Batting first, Lakenheath were soon 6-1 before Palmer (60) and Pallant (76) took the score to 132-1 from 30 overs.

However, Pallant was adjudged to have been run out despite seemingly still being in his crease, with Palmer soon following.

The middle-order trio of Liam Flack, Danny Rodic and Gary Fletcher all went for ducks as Lakenheath made 185.

Rodic, Pallant and Adam Horrex all took two wickets each for the hosts, but the visitors reached their target with two-and-a-half overs to spare.

On Saturday, Lakenheath are away to Dumow (1pm).

n An unbeaten century from Tom Dupe (109) helped Lakenheath II record a seven-wicket victory over Stowmarket II.