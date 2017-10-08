Louis secures second major title to wrap up great season

He became World Minibike Champion just over a month ago, but 14-year-old Louis Dutton wanted more — and he’s got it.

The Great Finborough lad has followed it up with another major title, having been crowned British Minibike Champion in the Youth 12-14 category.

It follows his success in the inaugural world championships in the same age category.

He now plans to pass on the youth reigns to the next generation to start competing at senior events in future and hopes to move up to 140cc bikes.

He travelled to the aptly-named Champs Park, near Kettering, for the final two rounds of the Putoline Minibike British Championships with a comfortable lead over his main rival Ewan Goddard.

But the weather added some drama to proceedings, as the heavens opened and the track became a wet and sloppy slide.

Dutton had to contend with tough conditions to secure the top spot and he handled them impeccably, upping his game at the crucial moments.

He won the first race but Goddard pipped him to the post in the second and third to take Round Nine.

But Dutton then kicked his bike into another gear as he stormed to three race wins in the tenth, and final, round to secure the Championship.

He said: “It’s an amazing feeling.

“I had pretty much done the hard work before the final weekend, but I did still need to be consistent.

“It adds a bit of pressure to know it’s yours to lose so I’m glad I did what I needed.

“I only lost four races across the 30 rounds and that gives me a lot of confidence — it’s been a pretty successful season.”

Dutton also runs a YouTube vlog updating on his progress.