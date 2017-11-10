Local hero honoured to be Sports Personality

Mendlesham’s Adrian Last said he was ‘honoured’ to be named as Harrod UK Sports Personality of the Year at last Friday’s Suffolk Sports Awards at Kesgrave Hall.

He was given the nod for the main award on a night that celebrated a fantastic year for Suffolk’s sporting talent, clubs, schools, projects and the many volunteers.

It topped off a great year for the clay pigeon shooter. He said: “It was an honour to be named Suffolk Sports Personality of the Year.

“After a successful year clay shooting in Open Competition and the Disabled Shooters Group, this is the icing on the cake, words can’t express what it means to me.

“It is good to have a minority sport like clay pigeon shooting recognised.”

Meanwhile, Woolpit Cricket Club were awarded the Club of the Year Award, sponsored by South Suffolk Leisure, after providing improved club facilities for the community.

The club said: “This award is recognition of the dedication and hard work of the club members, the committee, volunteers, and friends.

“The club’s future is bright and sustainable with facilities fit for purpose across the community.”

And Bury St Edmunds’ junior parkrun was also honoured, receiving the People’s Choice Community Showcase Award, sponsored by Milsoms Kesgrave Hall.

Finally, David Swales — who won the Iliffe Media People’s Champion award at the West Suffolk Sports Awards — received the Elena Baltacha award. The St Edmunds Pacer was given the award for showing how sport can make a positive impact and difference to someone’s life.