Local cricket team films Sky Sports advert trailer

Bardwell’s T20 cricket team will go national this August, having taken part in a Sky Sports advert, writes Hannah Dolman.

Seven of their T20 team were filmed at Hambledon Cricket Club in Surrey, for the advert buffer to promote Sky’s coverage of the Women’s Kia Super League — and will be shown from the first game of the season on August 10.

It follows last year’s success in a village competition, run by Kia, which resulted in the team being invited to play a T20 game at the Oval, joined by Michael Vaughan and the England Ladies Cricket Team.

Kia got in contact with the club earlier this year, to ask them if they would like to take part in the trailer.

Cricket Club chairman Stephen Larder said: “It was lovely for Kia to pick up the phone and think of us.

“They wanted grassroots cricketers to be in it, and Bardwell is the perfect place, as we’re bucking the trend of cricket membership — our club is getting bigger.

“It was an experience for the club to take part in and it’s good news for us, as well as it being fun.

“And it will also help with publicity for our new pavilion appeal, as we look to raise funds for that.

“It’s also a great way to mark and celebrate the fact we are 10 years old this year.

“In a decade, the club has achieved so much, there’s a lot to be proud of, and if this advert gets people talking about the club, then it’s no bad thing.”

The club’s growth has been meteoric, as Larder was one of a few to develop cricket in the village from scratch — beginning in 2007.

And, to show the enthusiasm for the game in a village of less than 800 residents, they have grown to have three senior men’s teams and a senior ladies team.

The club is still seeing membership increase and have been looking to raise funds to build a new pavilion.

The club runs Bardfest every year, a summer music and outdoor festival which will take place tonight and tomorrow at Bardwell’s playing fields — with funds going towards the pavilion appeal.

Tickets can be bought on the gate. Friday is £10 and Saturday is £14.