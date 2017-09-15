Lakenheath safe for another year

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION TWO

Copdock II (223-9) beat

Lakenheath (121)

by 102 runs

Despite suffering a big defeat on the road at Copdock II on Saturday, Lakenheath have retained their Division Two status for another season.

The situation appeared bleak for Shane Leech’s men a few weeks ago, but a run of six victories from eights outings has seen them secure safety ahead of next weekend’s final match of the season at home to Ipswich & East Suffolk (12pm).

Against Copdock, Lakenheath elected to field first and found themselves up against some confident batting until Leech (1-60) had Reuben Sharp well caught on the boundary by Harrison Milner.

The other opener soon followed as Shane Leech took a sharp catch at mid-wicket off the bowling of Danny Rodic (3-58).

The third wicket-pairing took Copdock to 141-2 before Dominic Palmer took the first of his three wickets for 22 runs.

After that, wickets fell at regular intervals as the home side reached 223-9 at tea.

The start of Lakenheath’s innings was delayed due to a passing rain shower and once play restarted it was not long until the away side had lost an earlier wicket.

None of the Lakenheath batsmen stayed at the crease for any meaningful time, with the exception of 16-year-old Milner, who constructed a defiant 32 in his team’s 121 all out.

However, results elsewhere ensured that Lakenheath head into the final round of matches knowing they are safe.