Lakenheath’s worrying form continues with big home loss

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION TWO

Lakenheath (97)

lost to Copford (98-4)

by six wickets

Lakenheath remained rooted to the foot of the table after slipping to their ninth defeat in a row at the hands of Copford on Saturday.

The loss was inflicted despite the heroics of bowlers Danny Rodic, who at one stage claimed four wickets in as many deliveries.

Winning the toss and having no hesitation in batting, Lakenheath skipper Shane Leech was soon standing at the non-strikers end with the score at 11-3.

A couple of umpiring decisions went in favour of the bowling side over the course of the innings and Lakenheath were skittled out for a lowly 97.

The only bright point for Lakenheath was the return to form of Liam Flack, who scored 23 runs.

Lakenheath set about defending their meagre total by bowling with endeavour, but this was not backed up as two catches were dropped.

Rodic injected some belief with his impressive spell of bowling, with the last three being cleaned bowled.

However, the hosts had given themselves too much to do and they ended up slipping to defeat in 24.5 overs.

On Saturday, Leech’s side have a crucial-looking clash away at third-from-bottom Kelvedon & Feering (1pm).

Kelvedon head into the fixture 26 points better off than Lakenheath.

n In Division Three, Exning (149-9) lost by five wickets to Bury St Edmunds II (150-5).

Batting first, Exning’s Simon Allen and Gavin Jones were the lead run-makers, both scoring 31.

Seb Lawson (2-34) and Simon Lawson (2-39) helped themselves to two wickets apiece as Exning tried to defend their total, but the visitors got over the line in 42.2 overs.

On Saturday, Exning make the trip to Bardwell (1pm).