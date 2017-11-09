Kirk steps up to fill managerial role recently vacated by Henry

Phil Kirk hopes he can continue where Rob Henry left off and keep the good times rolling after being appointed manager of the Mildenhall Fen Tigers.

The 55-year-old will step up from the assistant team manager position he has held at the club for the past two seasons and lead the West Row-based outfit into battle in next year’s National League.

“Kevin (Jolly, promoter) had a chat and asked me if I was happy to take over from Rob Henry,” said Kirk.

“I was happy to go it alone as I know that I have got great support from Kev and James Easter.

“It’s massive thing for me to take on board. I love Mildenhall as a club and have been going watching them since 1976 and the likes of Kev and Rob were my heroes on the track.

“Rob has been fantastic and has backed me all the way and I have learnt so much from him in the last two years as he has a fantastic perspective on the sport.”

With talented 15-year-old Drew Kemp already on board for next season, Kirk is backing Jolly to give him a team capable of fighting on all fronts and picking up more silverware.

“Having Drew Kemp at reserve will give us plenty of ammunition at the bottom end. I trust Kev to put a good team together for next year,” he added.

“It is exciting times and I am looking forward to it. I will do the best for the club as at the end of the day in my heart I am a supporter.”

n Jordan Jenkins was crowned Mildenhall Fen Tigers Rider Of The Year by supporters at the club’s annual presentation night on Saturday.

The 16-year-old’s status has rocketed over the past 12 months after seeing his average rise from 3.00 to 7.51 along with moving up from a reserve berth into permanent fixture in the main body of the team.

He said: “It’s a dream to me that the supporters think that highly of me. I think I had a good year and this makes my whole season.

“I just hoped to double my average up to six points and I would have been happy with that. To double it and more was above my best expectations.

“I was not going into the season putting pressure on myself to simply win, win, win, I want to ride and enjoy myself and that makes it a lot easier.

“I think I have definitely gone up in people’s eyes. I feel like I’ve learnt so much this year not just on the bike but the way to handle myself in front of people and with my bike maintenance and preparation.”